Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Intel stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.