Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ventas by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 277,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Ventas by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -349.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.