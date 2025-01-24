MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $74,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

DELL stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

