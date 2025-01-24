Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $354.52 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.62 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.06.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

