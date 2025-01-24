UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 288 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

