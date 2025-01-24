UMB Bank n.a. Sells 122 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,591.35. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,779. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.