UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $13,348,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

