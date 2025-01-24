Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

EXR stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

