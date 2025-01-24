MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 88.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after buying an additional 2,484,386 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after buying an additional 2,354,341 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,526,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in International Paper by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after buying an additional 1,202,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Paper has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $60.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $33,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,891.55. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $100,848 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.