UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 120.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $614.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.21. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.