Bremer Bank National Association Sells 511 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

