Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 45,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $197.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $202.29.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

