FLC Capital Advisors Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day moving average is $173.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.