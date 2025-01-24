Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $127,489,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $694.64 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $666.25 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

