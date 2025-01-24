Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

