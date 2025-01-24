Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 10,241 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.