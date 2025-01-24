The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

