HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 324.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

DTM opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

