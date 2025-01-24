First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,687 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $135.88 and a one year high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.