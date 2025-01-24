Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

