Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $296.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.83.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total transaction of $7,531,746.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.15. The trade was a 70.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,598,033.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,489 shares of company stock valued at $109,624,297. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

