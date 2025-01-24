Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 254.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 308.98, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.