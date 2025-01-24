Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

