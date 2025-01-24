Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,373 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $293.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.88. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $411.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.80.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

