MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This represents a 35.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $343.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.71 and its 200 day moving average is $313.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WST shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

