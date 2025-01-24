Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $232,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

