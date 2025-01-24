MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $71,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

