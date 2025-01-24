Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Workday by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $255.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $17,584,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

