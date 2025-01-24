Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

