Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

