BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Cut by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,588,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after purchasing an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

