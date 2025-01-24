Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 255 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

TTD opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.