SK Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

