MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $119.14 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 195.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

