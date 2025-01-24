Ballentine Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMR. Bank of America began coverage on Nomura in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nomura

Nomura Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.