Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 39 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $453.56 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $326.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.00 and its 200 day moving average is $418.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

