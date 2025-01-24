Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Airbnb FY2025 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.56. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock worth $155,659,368. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

