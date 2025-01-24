Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lifted by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 535.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,668,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,630,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,325,000 after buying an additional 3,116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,723,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after buying an additional 2,442,216 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

