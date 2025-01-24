UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 118 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.87.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.33 and its 200 day moving average is $268.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

