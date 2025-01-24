Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CTRA stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

