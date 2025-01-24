UMB Bank n.a. Sells 75 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.32 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

