MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Invests $120,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,607 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

