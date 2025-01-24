United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,026,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 108.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

