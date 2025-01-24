Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $69.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787,704.90 billion. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after buying an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $24,647,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

