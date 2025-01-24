Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

ZION opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787,704.90 billion. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

