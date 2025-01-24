Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Airbnb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,160,898.50. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,460,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,606,935.93. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

