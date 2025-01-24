CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,206,000 after acquiring an additional 808,061 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 168.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 78.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $100.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

