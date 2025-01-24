UMB Bank n.a. Has $156,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

KEYS stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.