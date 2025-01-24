Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ITCI FY2025 Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.06 and a beta of 0.70. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

