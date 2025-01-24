Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Insmed FY2025 Earnings

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.65) for the year. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($5.44) per share.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,885,606.40. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $227,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,155.20. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

